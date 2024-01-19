New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3 and a Half Times BAC Limit
A New York state man was arrested after officials say he was driving way over the limit after crashing his vehicle. Police say the crash happened early in the afternoon on one of the state's main turnpikes.
According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Into Pole
The New York State Police said in a press release that they observed a vehicle having just struck a utility pole and then a vertical barrier in the area of Columbia Turnpike in Schodack, NY.
The vehicle's driver was identified as a 62-year-old man of East Greenbush, NY. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other violations.
He was for processing, where he recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and half times over the BAC limit.
The man was issued tickets returnable to town court and is due back on January 24, 2024.
Possible Penalties For DWI in New York
The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.
A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.
A BAC of 0.18% BAC or higher can carry a charge of Aggravated DWI.
