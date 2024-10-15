State and local law enforcement across New York had announced they were stepping up patrol for the long weekend to combat impaired and distracted drivers. However, not everyone seemed to be paying attention to the memo.

Officials say a New York state woman not only was too intoxicated to drive, but made the situation even more dangerous by going the wrong way on one of the region's most traveled highways. The resulting crash not only shut down lanes for hours, but left two people in critical condition, according to authorities.

While New York doesn't quite have the rate of alcohol-related traffic fatalities an other states, the problem still persists. According to State Police, in New York state slightly more than 30% of fatal crashes are still alcohol related.

New York State Woman Arrested After Alleged Drunken Wrong-Way Crash on Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to the reports of a wrong-way driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the I-87 Thruway in Albany early Saturday morning.

State Police said they located a two-car crash on I-90 eastbound just west of Exit 24. One of the vehicles involved matched the description of the wrong-way vehicle, and the driver was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Glenville, according to reports.

The suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were both extricated and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where they were both listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect will be processed at a later date due to her medical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are subject to change. Currently, the suspect is facing several charges, including 2nd degree vehicular assault.

