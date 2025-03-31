Police say a woman from New York state crashed into an oncoming vehicle, causing a chain reaction which lead more even more collisions. The alleged incident happened Saturday afternoon, as New York State Police said they responded to a report of the initial crash.

According to New York State Police Statistics, slightly more than 30% of the fatal crashes are alcohol related in the state of New York.

There is also an injury every 2 minutes associate with drunk driving. A driver suspected of impaired driving may be asked to submit to a blood, breath, urine or saliva test to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the body.

Allegedly Drunk New York State Woman Hit Vehicle, Crashed Into Mailboxes

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 29, troopers arrested a 47-year-old woman of North Tonawanda, for driving while intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic infractions.

Troopers said that on March 29, at 4:58 P.M., troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the town of Pendleton. An investigation determined that a 2025 Lexus operated by the suspect was traveling northeast on Bear Ridge Road and went into the oncoming lane and struck a 2022 Kia.

The Kia continued and struck a tree while the Lexus struck additional mailboxes. Troopers reports that while interviewing the suspect, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present.

The suspect was placed under arrest after failing multiple standard field sobriety tests and transported for processing. Troopers say that the suspect recorded a 0.17% BAC, which is over two times the state's legal limit.

The suspect was issued traffic tickets, and is due back in court in late April.