Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car

If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it.

It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.

I was traveling south on Route 9 near the Locust Grove estate when cars in front of me slammed on their brakes. The driver in the left lane swerved into the small shoulder while the car on the right of me skidded to a complete stop. Luckily, none of us made any contact with each other, but the drivers were clearly shaken from the near miss.

Canva Canva loading...

Not sure of what happened I continued to drive when I noticed a white Toyota driving about ten miles below the speed limit swerving in and out of the middle lane. I immediately slowed down and gave the car room. I wasn't sure what was going on. Was this an elderly driver? Someone already drunk at 11:00 in the morning?

After waiting to safely pass the driver I peered inside and saw a young woman with a huge smile on her face. She was bopping her head back and forth to the music, completely unaware of her surroundings or the fact that she was driving so slowly.

Canva Canva loading...

After passing the car and keeping my distance, we both stopped at a red light. That's when I realized what was actually going on inside the car. As I looked over, the driver lifted her hand from her lap and held a huge blunt up to her lips. After deeply inhaling, she blew out smoke, which filled up the entire car. It was like a scene out of a Cheech & Chong movie.

Now, I know that marijuana use is legal in New York and I have no problem at all with people enjoying a good smoke. But not when you're driving on Route 9. This driver was clearly impaired and could have seriously injured or even killed the other drivers on the road.

Canva Canva loading...

For the record, pot may be legal in New York, but it's still against the law to drive while you're stoned. Especially when you're so high that you can't even keep your car in your lane. I hope the driver of that white Toyota reads this and realizes how much danger she actually put herself (and everyone else) in. Perhaps next time she'll wait until she's home before lighting up.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana