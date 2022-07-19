Someone hide the keys from this guy. A New York state man, who has been referred to as a "serial intoxicated driver", has wracked up three more arrests for alleged DWI in just over two months, according to CBS. This has lead some to once again criticize New York's bail reform law, including a local police chief, who blames the new law as the reason this suspect continues to get behind the wheel and put the community at risk.

Get our free mobile app

Arrested Three Times In Two Months

CBS says the Watervliet man was arrested May 3 for a disturbance at a Stewarts, where police say the 41-year-old had driven under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license. However, CBS says he paid his bail and was out a few days later. On June 19, police say he was back on his bulls**t as the same man was again pulled over found to be under the influence and in possession of crack cocaine.

He was soon out on an appearance ticket. Police say he then completed the trifecta July 7, as he was again pulled over and found to be driving under the influence. But once again, he paid bal, and he was out of jail, according to CBS. Police say the suspect is facing a number of charges, including DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Police say the same man has 7 prior DWI convictions going back to 2008.

NY Man Allegedly Drives Drunk and Levels Stop Signs

Apparently, no one tells this man to stop. Officials say a New York state man driving a truck with a snowplow back in January 2022 decided to test out his gear by plowing over at least twelve stop signs. Now, he is facing a whole host of charges, including felony DWI. What happened here? You can almost imagine Sammy Hagar's I Can't Drive 55 playing through his mind as he took out one stop sign after the other during his alleged drunken binge.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

While the alleged demolition derby happened early New Year's Day, police shared the details of the incident on their Facebook page. Police say the 36-year-old man from Clay, NY drove his truck with the plow attached around town, destroying at least twelve of the stop signs. However, it appears his free-for-all came to an end when police found his cell phone next to one of the mowed-over stop signs he just annihilated.

Law enforcement says he was under the influence of alcohol when they finally caught up with him.