How Long Can You Legally Drive With Expired Tags In New York?

If your tags expire, what is the grace period in New York before you get a ticket? Sometimes life hits you hard, right? You may have been meaning to get your tags renewed, but time got away from you. Does New York State offer a grace period?

How Do You Renew Your Registration In New York State?

It might seem pretty simple, but there are some things to make note of when trying to renew your registration:

- You can renew early and it won't change the expiration date for your new registration

- If you're in the military, you may have more time to renew

- All motorcycle registrations expire on April 30

You won't be able to renew your registration if:

- It has been suspended or revoked

- Your registration has been expired for over a year

- Your vehicle has not been inspected in the past 12 months

Will You Get A Fine If You Drive With Expired Tags

Unfortunately, New York State does not offer a grace period. If your registration has expired and you get pulled over for expired tags, you can be ticketed, even if it's just the next day. Vehicle and Traffic Law of New York (VTL § 401) says,

If the violation consists of failure to renew a registration which was valid within sixty days, the fine shall be not less than forty dollars.

If you've been free-balling - driving around for more than 60 days with expired tags - and you are stopped you're looking at a heftier fine.

A violation of subdivision one of this section shall be punishable by a fine of not less than seventy-five nor more than three hundred dollars, or by imprisonment for not more than fifteen days, or by both such fine and imprisonment.

*** This article is not intended to provide legal advice or counsel

