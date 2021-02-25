Drive-Thru Winter Picnic to Benefit Local Veterans

Have you had just about enough of winter and all of the snow that comes with it? Has your craving for cozy crockpot stews and soups turned in to a craving for some great summer foods? Yeah, I’ve been feeling that way, too. And here is your chance to satisfy that craving and help veterans right here in the Hudson Valley at the same time.

VFW Post 170 on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie will be hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Picnic on Friday, March 5, from 4PM - 6PM. It's a drive-thru dinner event where you can get all of your summertime favorites like burgers, dogs, homemade salads and desserts to go plus all the fixings, and all for only $10 per meal.

Even better, you can also pay a meal forward to one (or more) of the veterans of Liberty Station, which is Dutchess County’s only shelter for veterans. The veterans of the Mental Health America of Dutchess Vet 2 Vet program will also be on hand to collect donations of essential items, so if you've been wanting to make a donation, this is an easy way to do it.

This is going to be a fun event for a great cause, and delicious too. Nobody wants to cook on a Friday night if they don’t have to, so why not pack up the family and take a ride to VFW Post 170 in Poughkeepsie, feed the family, and help Hudson Valley veterans all with one quick drive through the parking lot?