Drive-Thru Dutchess County Holiday Light Display Announced

While a number of local holiday light displays have been canceled this year, Dutchess County will move forward with a special drive-thru event. The weekend of December 5 and 6 'Go Light Your World' is set to take place at Wilcox Memorial Park in Stanford. The free event will be hosted by Dutchess County Parks and displays will be set up throughout the park.

According to a press release local municipalities, nonprofits, businesses, fire departments, clubs, and schools are encouraged to participate by contributing displays. Applications are being accepted now and will be accepted through November 30.

According to County Executive Molinaro, 'As COVID-19 continues to impact our area, Dutchess County Parks continues to find new and creative ways to safely collaborate and highlight our beautiful parks. We are grateful to the many local organizations and municipal partners who have joined this effort to decorate Wilcox for the holidays and bring some much-needed cheer to Dutchess County residents of all ages'.

The event runs from 6 - 9 PM each night and set up begins at 1 PM on December 5. Displays can be left overnight as the park will be supervised. Click here to link up with the application and for more information on display requirements.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will have to be canceled so let's hope for a nice weekend. For more information, you can contact Dutchess County Parks at (845) 298-4600.