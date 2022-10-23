Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where.

The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?

Last year I was so disappointed that I missed the Dutchess County fairground's huge holiday light display! My feed on Facebook was flooded with pictures and videos of the millions of lights that took over the fairgrounds and I can remember saying that if they do this again I am definitely not missing it again!

Wonderland of Lights

According to the fairgrounds website, the Wonderland of lights is set to light up the fairgrounds once again starting the night of November 25th and will run until December 25th. This light display is one of the area's largest drive-thru light shows and is promising to offer guests a memorable experience, "Come enjoy the dazzling light displays as they brighten and dance in the night sky".

Drive Thru Light Display in Rhinebeck, New York

Yes, a drive-thru light show!!! Back during the high point of the COVID pandemic one thing we started to see more and more of was drive-thru everything. With the need to social distance, staying in your car, and still being able to enjoy a memorable light show was something more and more places started to offer. At first, I wasn't a fan but now I think it's a fantastic way to enjoy lights and more from the comfort and heat of our cars...LOL!

How to Buy Tickets

This year tickets will start at $30 for passenger cars holding up to 8, $45 for limousines or minibusses holding 9-25 people, and $80 for motorcoaches holding 26 or more. Tickets are on sale now and are available online here (if you buy online ow you can save a few dollars and they are offering a military discount). Tickets will also be available at the gate during normal operating hours.

