Hudson Valley Farm Introduces First Batch of Sparkling Apple Cider

The Hudson Valley is rich with farm products that we can enjoy year-round. We are lucky to live in an area that has so many families and farms dedicated to bringing us local produce. Farm-to-table experiences in our communities are truly local. It is nice to see how many local markets and restaurants rely on our local farms for their store selves and ingredients.

Right now, we are smack dab in the middle of Maple Sugar season in the Hudson Valley. Trees are tapped all over the Hudson Valley. Soon we will be looking to Spring when our orchards will be full of blossoms that will become Hudson Valley apples, pears, peaches cherries, and more - all of which will end up at local markets and on our summer tables.

Hudson Valley Farm Introduces New Cider

Along with all the fresh produce that we get to enjoy from our local farms, there are also many products that are made by using local farm ingredients. We have wines, ciders, even beers, and now there is a brand new sparkling cider in town that is made from apples grown in Ulster County.

Dressel Farms located on Route 208 just south of the village of New Paltz announced on their Facebook page today that their first run of Dressel Farms Sparkling Apple Cider is now available. Dressel's Sparkling Apple Cider is canned by Nine Pin Cider in Albany and is being sold in the farm store as singles or 4-packs. Also, it is important to note that this sparkling beverage is non-alcoholic.

Dressel Farms is open year-round. I enjoy going there for Ice cream and their Honey Crisp apples.

