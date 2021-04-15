Don’t Mow Until You Check Dead Grass Patches For ‘Hidden Miracle’

Hudson Valley homeowners need to inspect their lawns carefully this year before mowing because an incredible secret could be lying under that patch of dead grass.

You may have just started to mow your lawn for the season without realizing that there could be a surprise in your yard. I'm kind of oblivious when it comes to yard work. It's a chore that I don't particularly enjoy until I'm finished and drinking a beer while admiring the manicured grass. This year, however, I'm making sure to take extra caution when heading out into the backyard to fire up the mower.

This time of year it's quite common for your lawn to be home to all sorts of baby animals. You may notice newborn deer resting under a tree or even birds screaming for food in a nearby tree, but it's what's underneath your lawn that you really need to look out for.

It turns out that those dead patches of grass could actually be home to a fluffle of bunnies (yes, a group of bunnies is called a fluffle).

After pulling away the dead grass, you may discover several small, baby rabbits. These little babies aren't yet ready to take on the world, so their parents are keeping them safe and hidden from predators.

Mating season for bunnies starts in March, so all throughout spring, it's possible to find these bunny nests in your yard. Unfortunately, many people don't even know the babies are under their lawn until it's too late.

If you happen to find a bunny nest, you may be unsure what to do. Experts share some tips on how to handle a bunny nest in your yard to make sure the bunnies are kept safe. But the most important thing is to be aware that those patches on your lawn may be holding an incredible secret that you should investigate before firing up the lawnmower for the season.