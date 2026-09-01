New York’s Dolly Parton Highway Signs Raise Questions About Federal Traffic-Sign Guidelines

New York wanted to give Dolly Parton a very Dolly-style sendoff, and for a couple of days last week, drivers across the state got some memorable reminders to stay safe behind the wheel.

Following Parton’s death on August 25 at age 80, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of Transportation to put Dolly-themed safety messages on electronic highway signs.

Among them:

“JOLENE, JOLENE, JOLENE DON’T SPEED”

Dolly Parton Highway Signs/Jana Deak Dolly Parton Highway Signs/Jana Deak

Dolly Parton Highway Signs/Jana Deak Dolly Parton Highway Signs/Jana Deak

and

“I WILL ALWAYS LOVE SAFE DRIVING.”

The signs appeared along New York highways Thursday and Friday as part of the state’s tribute to Parton. New York also illuminated 17 landmarks in pink in her honor.

But there’s an interesting wrinkle: Federal Highway Administration guidance for changeable message signs specifically warns against the kind of pop-culture wordplay New York used.

The Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices says messages on electronic changeable signs should convey a clear, simple meaning and give drivers enough time to understand and respond.

FHWA guidance goes even further, saying the use of witticisms, colloquialisms and popular-culture references can require additional time and attention from drivers. The agency says that can increase the amount of cognitive processing required while someone is behind the wheel.

That doesn't necessarily mean New York’s signs were illegal.

The federal guidance is about how changeable message signs should be designed and used, with the goal of keeping traffic information straightforward and minimizing distractions. FHWA has previously explained that humor itself isn't simply banned, but that agencies should use judgment when creating messages for electronic highway signs.

And New York clearly thought the Dolly references were worth it.

The state said the messages were intended to honor Parton while encouraging drivers to stay alert and drive responsibly.

If you drove past one of these signs last week, there's a pretty good chance you weren't expecting to hear Dolly Parton from an electronic highway board.

And yes, we have video of the signs on our socials. Go take a look and decide for yourself: clever tribute or distracting highway message?