Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida

This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?

Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago.

The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in the world he ended up in Upstate New York. Sadly, back in 2019, Cubby had to be rehomed as his family needed to move overseas. But that doesn't even scratch the surface of this incredible story.

Cubby, A Dog on the Run in Upstate New York

In the last few months, Cubby has been on quite the adventure. The animal rescue shared his full story on social media this week telling Cubby's harrowing tale. It started back in October when Cubby was on the run and was hit by a car.

Town of Plattsburgh Dog Control Officer, Jody Perrea, was able to get Cubby to Palmers Veterinary Clinic where they determined there were no life-threatening injuries. However, they did find out that Cubby (who was dirty, uncomfortable and badly matted) was a long way from home.

The Elmore SPCA explains it best on its Facebook page writing:

A routine scan is done to detect whether a microchip is present. The scan results in a match registered to an owner in Florida. As the story unfolds, Cubby’s Florida family are faced with rehoming when an out-of-country assignment to Japan leaves them without the availability of long-term care for him. Forced with surrendering their dog to a Florida shelter, his family sadly never expects that they will see him again, after a tearful separation on March 27, 2019. His adoption from the Florida shelter somehow finds Cubby traveling a great distance to Plattsburgh, New York.

There is, of course, a happy ending to this story. It looks like Cubby's parents have finally made it back to the US. This means that Cubby is going home! The Elmore SPCA adds:

When contacted by the microchip registration company about Cubby’s location, his family is in the process of transitioning back to Florida. They quickly reach out to Elmore to seek out information and provide a series of beautiful cherished photos of a well-loved and cared for Cubby.

At last check, the Facebook post goes on to say that Cubby and his family were heading to their reunion on January 11th, 2023. We'll keep an eye out for any updates. Cubby is set to celebrate his 9th birthday next month.

What a great gift for the whole family and a job well done by the Elmore SPCA.

