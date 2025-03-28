A Florida man is in some hot water, (not the first time we've seen this headline) after his Kangaroo escaped from its enclosure last fall.

The owner of the kangaroo that was seen hopping around Pierson, Florida, in October 2024, is facing nearly $1,000 in fines and fees after a court hearing on Wednesday March 26th. Scott Mitchell pleaded no contest to one charge of possessing captive wildlife for commercial or sanctuary purposes without a proper permit.

Mitchell's attorney, Carlos Vidal-Collazo, reached a deal with the State Attorney's Office, resulting in a $400 fine for Mitchell, along with a $250 donation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Wildlife Alert program and about $320 in investigation costs, totaling $970 in fees for his escaped marsupial. In exchange, two additional charges related to keeping the kangaroo as a personal pet were dropped.

Mitchell has 90 days to pay the fines and provide proof of the donation. Volusia County Judge Joseph LeDonne approved the agreement.

The kangaroo made headlines in October 2024 when photos of it roaming the streets of Pierson appeared online. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood commented that the kangaroo escaped after a bear entered its enclosure. After a few weeks, FWC officials confirmed the animal was found and returned to Mitchell.

Kristen Turner, an FWC spokesperson, explained that Mitchell had an expired "Class III license" for the animal, which had expired on July 30, 2023. He hadn’t renewed it by October 22, 2024. Turner also noted that Mitchell failed to report the escape within the required 12 hours and was cited for improper caging. Mitchell claimed he tried calling the FWC’s main office on October 17, but it was after business hours and no one answered.

When contacted a few days after the incident, Mitchell declined to comment and asked the reporter not to call again.

As for the legality of owning a kangaroo in Florida, it is allowed, but the owner must obtain a permit from the FWC, which is required for animals classified as Class III wildlife. These permits last two years and do not require a fee.

