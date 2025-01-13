Deputies say that they responded to a report of a dog that could be heard in destress in a room. Sadly, the dog had been left behind by a tenant that had been evicted from the location two whole days before, according to WHAM 13. Not only was the animal left behind to fend for himself, police also say the dog was left with no food or water.

Deputies Rescue Dog Abandoned in New York State By Evicted Tenant

WHAM 13 reports that authorities responded January 1 to the Cedar Lodge for a report of a dog that could be heard "whining and in distress in the room". The alleged animal abandonment took place in the Ontario County town of Hopewell, not to be confused with the hamlet of Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports that the tenant, 53-year-old John D. Kirby Jr., had been evicted from the location two days earlier, though still left the dog behind without notifying anyone. WHEC paints a rather grim picture, describing the area the dog had been left behind in as "covered in feces".

Kirby, who is from Canandaigua, NY, was arrested and charged with failure to provide food and/or water to an impounded animal. He was given an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.

WHAM 13 describes the dog as an approximately two-year-old male American Staffordshire Bulldog. The dog, named Peppy, was seized and taken to the Ontario County Humane Society where he is being cared for, according to offcials.

The Sheriff's Office says other charges against the suspect are pending.