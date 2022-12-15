Does This Hudson Valley Town Still Have a Hotbed of KKK Activity?

A couple of years ago there were several towns in Upstate New York that had a lot of activity from the Ku Klux Klan. What do those numbers look like now?

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863. This banned slavery in the United States. It would take almost 100 years for the Federal Government to step in and rule segregation unconstitutional in America after the Civil Rights Movement.

To say America's history with racism is abhorrent would be an understatement. Has The United States of America grown when it comes to the issue of race? Despite more and more support for laws against hate some believe America is more divided and racist than ever.

Recently, a man visited the Hudson Valley and was uneasy in certain areas of the region. The controversial video has been viewed over 200,000 times which has made this one of the most successful on the page.

It has even received over 4,000 comments and 55,000 likes.

Does the Hudson Valley Have a Racist History?

When one hears about the Ku Klux Klan, one might think about southern states. You might not think about New York State having a lot of Klan activity but a few years ago, there were several Klaverns throughout New York.

According to Roadsnacks, in 2016 there were 10 towns in Upstate New York with a heavy amount of KKK activity. One of which is in the Hudson Valley region. The small town of Chatham reportedly once was home to a local chapter of the Ku Kulx Klan.

According to The Southern Poverty Law Center, the chapter does not seem to exist anymore.