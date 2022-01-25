You’ve Survived COVID! Did Your Hair Fall Out Like Mine is?

If getting through COVID wasn't bad enough, some are reporting that after recovering they have started to lose some of their hair.

I personally had my run-in with COVID back in November of last year and like many, I experienced all the crappy things that came along with it. I had a fever, aches, lost my sense of taste and smell, which I don't think I've still fully recovered from. But one thing I have noticed is that over the last few months, I've started to lose some hair and a new report claims that COVID could be to blame.

Not to gross anyone out, but over the last few weeks after my morning shower, I've noticed that I've started to lose more hair than I've ever lost before. I never noticed it in the drain until recently and at first, I thought it was just me getting old. But according to News 10, some people are reporting significant amounts of hair loss two to three months after having the virus.

With many illnesses, the stress and fever that our bodies go through while we fight the virus can bring our bodies to what experts call the "shedding phase". Dr. Austin Baeth told News 10, "When people have extreme stress on their body, the hair quits cycling, and those that are caught in this phase — called the telogen phase — end up losing their hair."

One mom told News 10 that after she got COVID-19 back in July, and after weeks of fighting fever and stress that came along with the virus, she started to feel better and that was when she started to lose her hair.

Chasity Kuffler explained, "My daughter, she’s like, ‘Mom, are you good?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think so,’ and she’s like, there’s always a lot of hair in the trash can in the bathroom after you shower." Once her daughter said something to her, Kuffler started to track the amount of hair she was losing, "I filled up a gallon baggie after like five days of brushing my hair, I think I lost about 65-70% of my hair."

How Long Does the Shedding Phase Last?

Doctors say that "shedding" will last anywhere from six months to a year, and then hopefully the hair should start to grow back. The best advice from hair experts is to take vitamins that help your hair grow, avoid coloring, avoid using heat on your hair, and do what you can to find things that will help you keep your stress levels low.

