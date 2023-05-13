If you are casually walking through the woods in the vast outdoors of New York State and you coincidentally come across a Moose, what do you do? Run? Walk politely away as if you interrupted them in a deep conversation?

It is a good rule of thumb that whenever possible, you should keep clear of them. While they are majestic animals, they are also very large. Not giraffe large, but in some instances, they can be as tall as an elephant. Thus, it might not be a great idea to ask it to turn around, face the camera, and take a selfie.

Get our free mobile app

What should you do if you see a Moose in New York State?

Photo by Lesly Derksen on Unsplash Photo by Lesly Derksen on Unsplash loading...

Believe it or not, if you see a Moose in New York State, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) would appreciate it if you took a few minutes to fill out an online form (Google Doc) for them about where you saw the moose, along with a few other questions. In total, it would take less than 10 minutes of your time to help them on their quest for more Moose information.

What does the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation do with this Moose information?

Photo by C D-X on Unsplash Photo by C D-X on Unsplash loading...

The NYS DEC is conducting a multi-year study, along with a few other organizations, to collect info on the status of the Moose population, their overall health, "and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate." They then use the information that is gathered to protect the future of the NYS Moose population.

When are you more likely to see Moose in the wild in New York State?

According to the DEC website, you are more likely to see these huge mammals around dawn and dusk. Remember to always take precautions when you are around them and stay out of their way.

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose