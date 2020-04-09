Disturbing Photos Show a Completely Empty Hudson Valley

With everyone staying home to flatten the curve, the Hudson Valley has become a virtual ghost town.

While there are signs of life at grocery stores and other necessary businesses, the usually bustling area is eerily quiet. Photographer Scott Snell of SDSImagery.com sent up his drone to capture images of empty stores, parking lots and roads. These photos demonstrate just how different things are today than they were just a few weeks ago.

