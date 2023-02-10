‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced

A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region.

On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region.

Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced

Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis was sentenced to an aggregate term of 17 to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape in the first degree and attempted assault in the second degree.

“The arrest, prosecution and sentence of this defendant serves as a major disruption to the deadly narcotics trade in western Orange County,” Hoovler said. “Drug dealers should take heed that law enforcement is laser-focused on the battle against the scourge of opioids, particularly fentanyl, that are killing people every day."

It is alleged that McInturff acted as the “director” of a “controlled substance organization,” which between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021, sold controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl, and that the sales from those controlled substances were in excess of $75,000 in that one-year period.

It's also alleged that McInturff directed the actions of others involved in the controlled substance organization.

Major Drug Operation Found In Port Jervis, New York

On March 18 2021, members of the Port Jervis City Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant issued by the Port Jervis City Court at McInturff’s home in the City of Port Jervis.

During the execution of the search warrant detectives recovered 7,892 packets of suspected heroin and a scale of the type commonly used to weigh narcotics when they are being packaged for sale.

The search warrant, which was drafted with the aid of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, was part of an investigation into the illicit sales of the narcotic drug heroin in the City of Port Jervis, police say.

Orange County New York Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs

While pleading guilty McInturff admitted he acting as a profiteer, knowingly possessed 7,892 glassine envelopes of a powdery substance containing fentanyl/heroin, with the intent to sell them, and that the value of the narcotics exceeded $75,000.

He also confessed to escaping from custody while at the Port Jervis police department on March 19, 2021.

Father Of Drug Dealer Also Sentenced

McInturff's father, 68-year-old Larry McInturff of Port Jervis admitted that on March 20, 2021, he was speaking with his son, while Richard was incarcerated at Orange County Jail, he hid a keyring with keys to an apartment that belonged to Richard, knowing it would be used as evidence in the trial against his son.

Larry was sentenced to six months in Orange County Jail.

