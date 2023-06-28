Did You Hear of a Place Called Cementon in the Hudson Valley?

You learn something new everyday in the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

There are so many cool hamlets and towns that make up the Mid-Hudson Region. It could take years to explore all of the parts in the area and it seems like there is something new to learn everyday. I was doing some research the other day and I noticed a hamlet popped up that I've never heard of before.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Where is Cementon, NY?

I just like to say the name, Cementon. I'll say it one more time...Cementon is a hamlet that is located in the Town of Catskill and it's right in Greene County. Not a lot is known about Cementon, but it's not too far from Saugerties and it is a census-designated place. It really makes you wonder what it's like to live in some of these small hamlets. Where do people shop? Is it very quite and peaceful? There are many positive things about living in a quite and small area and there are surely advantages to being in an area that isn't well-known.

Do you know anyone who has lived in Cementon or currently lives there? Have you ever been to Cementon before? Do you know more cool areas in the Hudson Valley that we could research? Do you have a favorite area in the Hudson Valley? Share your answers with us on the station app.

How about we talk about more cool things in the area? Here's how you can be your own landlord in the Hudson Valley and an amazing home that's for sale:

Be Your Own Landlord in This 13 Bedroom Building in Sullivan County