Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?

Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River.

Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:

Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue Airplane Crash Hudson River South of Rip Van Winkle Bridge

Details from the 911 call, shared by Columbia County Fire-Rescue, started to rush in getting the attention of many on social media. One update read "Caller reporting watched the plane go down and is sinking." Of course this was taken as a very serious emergency and it was reported that crews were heading out to the scene.

At one point Columbia County Fire-Rescue reported at 11:09 am that Car 3 and Car 5 arriving on the scene confirmed a plane in the Hudson River.

By 11:13 am there were some questions about the possible plane crash. Columbia County Fire-Rescue wrote:

Unknown at this time if the plane has crashed or has landed in the water Then, at 11:18 am they reported:

Per state police it is a sea plane, does not appear to have crashed.

Thankfully there are no reports of any injuries, but props to whoever reported it. It's nice to know people are watching and making sure their community is safe.

With that being said, Greene County NY Fire Wire had a pretty funny take on the whole situation. They updated their original "plane crash" status with the following:

Update, cityiot called in a float plane…. Sully is still the one and only Hudson River Legend…

After learning that everyone was fine, we had to laugh at the whole situation.

