The Dice Man Cometh…A Month Sooner to Poughkeepsie

Andrew Dice Clay shows were originally scheduled for August in Poughkeepsie and have been moved up. But for good reason.

We previously reported that comic legend Andrew Dice Clay was set to play a special, intimate three-show engagement this August at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. The Dice Man has been doing his Club Dice Tour, performing at smaller venues around the country. Well, it looks like fans waiting to see the legend in Poughkeepsie will get to see him sooner than later.

"Dice Received a movie offer that will film through the original dates, which forced the rescheduling of the shows." Daniel McRitchie-Laugh It Up Comedy Club

The Andrew Dice Clay shows that were scheduled for August have been moved up a month to July instead.

According to Daniel McRitchie, owner of Laugh It Up Comedy Club, there's a good reason for the rescheduled shows. McRitchie says, "Dice Received a movie offer that will film through the original dates, which forced the rescheduling of the shows." Hearing this was great news to fans like myself! What will the next movie be?

Dice's Career Comeback

The Dice Man came to prominence in the late 80s and in 1990 he would become the first comedian to sell out two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden. He also was the star of the great film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane. Dice started a career comeback and garnered critically acclaimed supporting roles starting with his role as Augie in Woody Allen's 2013 comedy-drama Blue Jasmine. He also had a television series called Dice in 2016 that ran for two seasons on Showtime and he starred in Bradley Cooper's 2018 directorial debut A Star is Born playing the role of Lorenzo (father of Lady Gaga's character Ally).

Where Can We See The Dice Man in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Comic legend Andrew Dice Clay will make his Poughkeepsie return this summer when he plays a special engagement at Laugh It Up Comedy Club (located inside Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse). He'll play three shows: July 21, 22, and 23 at 8 pm and tickets range from $80 to $125 for this rare, small club appearance from the legendary comic. Tickets are on sale now at LaughItUp.net

Check out one of Dice's classic and "cleanest" nursery rhymes, Little Miss Muffett.