Comic legend Andrew Dice Clay will play a special, intimate three-show engagement this summer at Laugh It Up Comedy Club.

A Little About Andrew Dice Clay

The Dice Man came to prominence in the late 80s and in 1990 he would become the first comedian to sell out two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden. He also was the star of the great film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane. Andrew Dice Clay has appeared in several films and television shows including critically acclaimed supporting roles in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine in 2013 and Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born in 2018. He also starred in the great television series Dice which aired on Showtime for two seasons. Dice continues to act as well as tour as a stand-up act.

When Can We See The Dice Man in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Comic legend Andrew Dice Clay will make his Poughkeepsie return this summer when he plays a special engagement at Laugh It Up Comedy Club (located inside Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse). He'll play three shows: July 21. 22, and 23 at 8 pm and tickets range from $80 to $125 for this rare, small club appearance from the legendary comic. Tickets are on sale now at LaughItUp.net

I've been a huge Dice fan since I was a kid in Junior High and even got the chance to interview him some years back. Definitely a career highlight for me. Be sure to get your tickets for this very special run of shows from The Dice Man as they are sure to sell out quickly.