Detroit Voted Best Pizza City, Get a Taste at Poughkeepsie Shop

I guess Dave Portnoy from Barstool sports had it all wrong this whole time. Apparently, New Haven, Connecticut doesn't have the best pizza. Don't get your hopes up. New York doesn't have the best either. Who knew? Well, I did. I'm from Michigan and I've had their awesome pizza my entire life.

What State Has the Best Pizza?

This is a sore subject for many New Yorkers but apparently, the pizza around here isn't the best in the country. You're not going to believe this but it's actually in Detroit, Michigan. The Motor City is a pizza city as well.

According to a new ranking from Anytime Estimate, Detroit has the highest amount od independent of pizza places per capita with 6 shops per 100,000 residents. Detroit also ranked #1 in "pizza passion" whatever that means. I love Detroit pizza but I can't definitively say that it is better than pizza in New York. It's an entirely different animal.

What is Detroit-style pizza?

It's basically a Sicilian pizza that became famous for having the cheese and pepperoni pressed and cooked against the crispy crust in automotive pans.

Detroiters know how to make pizza. If you won't take my word for it then you can see for yourself here locally. You can get some Detroit-style pizza here in the Hudson Valley. Hudson & Packard on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie makes it fresh and it's quickly becoming a hotspot in the Hudson Valley for pizza.

Here is what you're missing if you haven't tried it yet.

Detroit Style Pizza in Poughkeepsie, New York

