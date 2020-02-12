Dental Health in New York Among Worst in Nation
How does New York compare to the rest of the country in terms of dental health?
Many people dislike visiting their dentist, especially if they haven’t kept up with their brushing and flossing. But there are other people who wish they could go yet can’t afford it. According to the CDC, 36 percent of adults have gone over a year without seeing a dentist.
With February being National Children’s Dental Health Month and about 15 percent of children aged 2-17 having not seen a dentist in the past year, Wallethub has done the work to figure out which states have the best and worst dental health.
New York was ranked as the 33rd worst state for dental health. Here's the breakdown:
Dental Health in New York:
- 20th – % of Adolescents Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year
- 14th – % Of Adults Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year
- 38th – Dental Treatment Costs
- 9th – Dentists per Capita
- 9th – Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption
- 17th – % of Adults with Poor or Fair Oral Condition
- 31st – % of Adults Who Experienced Oral Pain in the Past Year
- 36th – % of Adults with Low Life Satisfaction Due to Their Oral Conditio
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie