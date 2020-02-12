Dental Health in New York Among Worst in Nation

How does New York compare to the rest of the country in terms of dental health?

Many people dislike visiting their dentist, especially if they haven’t kept up with their brushing and flossing. But there are other people who wish they could go yet can’t afford it. According to the CDC, 36 percent of adults have gone over a year without seeing a dentist.

With February being National Children’s Dental Health Month and about 15 percent of children aged 2-17 having not seen a dentist in the past year, Wallethub has done the work to figure out which states have the best and worst dental health.

New York was ranked as the 33rd worst state for dental health. Here's the breakdown:

Dental Health in New York:

20 th – % of Adolescents Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year

– % of Adolescents Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year 14 th – % Of Adults Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year

– % Of Adults Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year 38 th – Dental Treatment Costs

– Dental Treatment Costs 9 th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 9 th – Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption

– Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption 17 th – % of Adults with Poor or Fair Oral Condition

– % of Adults with Poor or Fair Oral Condition 31 st – % of Adults Who Experienced Oral Pain in the Past Year

– % of Adults Who Experienced Oral Pain in the Past Year 36th – % of Adults with Low Life Satisfaction Due to Their Oral Conditio

