Update on Concerning Decaying Tree in Poughkeepsie

A Poughkeepsie area resident is shedding light on a dangerous situation in the area.

I've spent over a decade living in the City of Poughkeepsie, and have pretty much seen it all LOL. Nothing surprises me much anymore. As much as the city gets a bad rep, I have enjoyed my time there over the years. It has been called "the Queen City of the Hudson", and it has been growing in population in big numbers in recent years (the 2020 census saw a population of 31,577).

With all that the City of Poughkeepsie has to offer, it's hard to ignore that crime is definitely a factor, and safety is a concern for many residents. And when a threat is avoidable, and something can be done to avoid a disaster, it needs to be addressed.

Decaying Tree in Poughkeepsie

A concerned Poughkeepsie resident by the name of Maria Rodriguez took to social media and posted a Facebook Live video recently of a decaying tree in the City of Poughkeepsie that poses a threat to the safety of area residents. The tree is located in a busy section of town on North Clinton Street between Parker Ave and Oakley St.

The 2:20 second video clip has garnered 1.5 thousand views since its original posting. A portion of the tree has already fallen, and if the rest of the tree falls it could fall on power lines, or possibly cars or pedestrians.

Maria says that she's begged the City of Poughkeepsie to at least close the section to protect the public but has gotten no help since reaching out over a week ago. She says that officials are aware of the dangers but nothing has been done yet to protect the people.

A screenshot from Facebook Live video by Maria Rodriguez shows tree rotting away in the lower section of the base in the City of Poughkeepsie. A screenshot from Facebook Live video by Maria Rodriguez shows tree rotting away in the lower section of the base in the City of Poughkeepsie. loading...

A screenshot of a reply email from the City of Poughkeepsie Mayors Office, addressing Maria Rodriguez's concerns. A screenshot of a reply email from the City of Poughkeepsie Mayors Office, addressing Maria Rodriguez's concerns. loading...

See the video below of Maria Rodriguez's Facebook Live video of the tree that is the topic of concern. (*WARNING: Video Contains Some Strong Language).

*UPDATE: Apparently the Facebook Live video that Maria Rodriguez took got some attention. Maria contacted us to let us know that over a week after trying to get help on the situation with the tree, that its finally been taken care of. She drove by the spot earlier today and noticed it had been cut down. She said that it had to have happend late last night Sept 13th or very early this morning. She went on to say that she's "so glad that it gone and that nobody got hurt."

What's left of the decaying City of Poughkeepsie tree after it was cut down. Photo taken the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2023. What's left of the decaying City of Poughkeepsie tree after it was cut down. Photo taken the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2023. loading...