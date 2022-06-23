The Unpleasant Eyesore Still Decaying in Tuxedo, New York

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The Hudson Valley region is filled with all kinds of creepy commercial and residential graveyards. From the Rockland County Psychiatric Hospital, the Abercrombie Castle to the old Bennett School in Millbrook, New York. There are a lot of places that catch our attention only after they have been deserted for decades.

There's one old decaying building in Orange County, New York that you can't miss if you're traveling on New York State Route 17 headed towards Tuxedo. The sign is still there and still jumps out at drivers. Almost as much as the haunted-looking building itself. Here's a place that you may or may not remember.

What was Tuxedo, New York's Red Apple Rest?

Now it is just a spooky-looking shell. However, most of the building is still intact.

According to Wikipedia, the Red Apple Rest was a cafeteria-style restaurant that was built in the 1930s. The restaurant thrived because it was a major stop between the trek from New York City to the Catskill Mountains. The stop was so busy that it even had a hotel built on the premises in the 1970s. It was closed in 2006 after being in business for about 70 years.

It may look cursed or haunted but a Google search did not pull up any claims of paranormal activity.

Could someone buy the building and bring it back to life?

Check out some of these pictures of the abandoned Red Apple Rest.

