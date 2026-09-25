An Ulster mother is now facing murder charges in connection to her daughter's 2025 death.

The New York State Police announced the arrest of Angelica Sullivan, 30, of Ellenville, in connection with the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Kathleen E. Pulido.

“The arrest of Angelica Sullivan is the result of an extensive investigation conducted by members of the New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in close coordination with the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners," Troop F BCI Captain Brad Natalizio. "Investigators demonstrated professionalism, persistence, and resilience throughout this case. Despite the difficult nature of investigating the death of a child, they remained focused on following the evidence and conducting a thorough and objective investigation."

The Death Investigation of Kathleen Pulido

On August 18, 2025, Ellenville Police responded to a home on Park Street in the Village of Ellenville for reports of an unresponsive 10-year-old female.

Kathleen was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital, where lifesaving efforts were reportedly unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased.

New York State Police then began an investigation into Kathleen's death.

Following an extensive investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Sullivan was arrested on September 24, 2026, and charged with felony second-degree Murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.