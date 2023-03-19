DEC Shares Exciting New Same-Day Camping Reservation Changes

Have you already started planning your spring and summer vacation plans? If you're a fan of the outdoors and camping this could make planning a bit easier this year.

Those looking to camp in the Hudson Valley and across New York State will now have the option to get in a last-minute camping trip. The Department of Environmental Conservation announced same-day campground reservations.

In a statement released by the DEC, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

"DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year's reservation window for DEC campgrounds. While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground."

Seggos added, "An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground."

You'll be able to book your day of reservation as late as 5 pm of the day you're planning on camping. The DEC hopes that this will bring "flexibility and ease" to last-minute bookings.

Did you know there are 52 DEC campgrounds across the state? It looks like, according to their website, most of these campsites will be opening in May, with the earliest being Wilmington Notch, in Wilmington NY) May 5.

You can learn more about the 52 campgrounds on the DEC website and to learn more about same-day campground reservations read more at DEC.NY.GOV.

In the meantime, check out these unique ways to camp across the Hudson Valley:

AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY Stay the night in a luxury airstream or 'glamp' in a canvas tent under the stars in Saugerties at AutoCamp Catskill this summer.

Catskill Camping Like You've Never Seen Auto Camp in Saugerties, NY