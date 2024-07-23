New York’s 5th Highest Peak is Easier to Hike to Than You Think

Did you know New York had it's very own "stairway to heaven?"

If you're an avid hiker, you may already know about the hidden stone staircase near the top of one of New York's highest peaks.

With a title like that, it seems like this wonder is only for the extremely adventurous, but believe it or not, this gem isn't as difficult to get to as one may think.

New York State's 5th Highest Peak

This stone "stairway to heaven" sits atop Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, NY. Whiteface Mountain is a part of the Adirondack Mountain range.

With this stone feature being a part of the Adirondack Mountains, there are a number of trails you could take to reach it. If you're looking to scale the entirety of Whiteface Mountain, it's 7.2-mile round-trip according to LakePlacid.com.

There's a total elevation gain of 3,050 feet and the journey includes steep and rocky sections. Hiking the totality of Whiteface Mountain isn't recommended for beginners.

However, the shortest and most expedited route up the 'stairway to heaven' only takes approximately 29 minutes to complete according to the popular hiking app AllTrails.

Shortcut to New York's 'Stairway to Heaven'

According to AllTrails, you can begin an abbreviated version of this hike at Route 431/Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway.

From the 431 entrance, the hike is 0.6 miles in length with an elevation gain of 288 feet. The hike is listed as Moderately challenging on AllTrails with the description explaining,

From the top, there are 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains and Lake Placid. It is a perfect short hike for kids that pays off with the stunning view.

While the hike is more manageable from the 431 entrance, dogs are not permitted on the stone stairway and many note that sometimes the stairs can be slippery so be extra cautious when bringing smaller children.

Here's a video tour of what the 'stairway to heaven' at Whiteface Mountain looks like and the breathtaking view it provides:

