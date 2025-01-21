Hudson Valley Mourns ‘Beautiful Soul'; Death Under Investigation

A woman remembered by family, friends and neighbors as a "selfless person with a kind heart" died on Saturday night.

Just before 11pm on January 18 New York State Police responded to an accident involving a 2023 Chevy Tahoe. According to reports, troopers from the Ellenville barracks found the vehicle stuck in a tree near Otens Road in the Town of Wawarsing.

An investigation is underway, but police believe the car was traveling eastbound when it was affected by weather-related road conditions. It appears that the driver swerved off of the road before slamming into a tree. Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Ellenville Driver Identified in Deadly Saturday Night Crash

Police have identified the driver in Saturday's deadly collision as Tammy Hyatt, a 56-year-old resident of Ellenville, New York. Police say they attempted to administer live-saving aid at the scene of the accident but were unable to revive her. Hyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ellenville woman was remembered on Facebook as a beautiful soul. A family member posted confirmation of Hyatt's passing under a report of the accident which was greeted with condolences and tributes.

Those who knew Hyatt were devastated after learning she had died. Friends and neighbors describe her as someone who was loved by many. The Ellenville woman was remembered as a selfless person with a kind heart who would always put others ahead of herself.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the New York State Police in Highland at (845) 691-2922.

