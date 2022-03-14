Dear Speeding Weaver on Rte. 9: See You at the Next Light

I can’t be the only person that saw this guy on Rte. 9 yesterday. He was in a white Dodge Ram. But 3 days ago it was a blue Honda. And sometimes it’s a guy, sometimes a woman. All I know is that every single time I’m on Rte. 9 driving from Poughkeepsie to Fishkill, vice versa, or somewhere in between, this person is on the road.

The person speeds past other drivers, weaving in and out of traffic. This person scares the living daylights out of some people, makes others shake their heads in amazement, and just pisses others off. And the part that kills me is that I always see this crazy speeding weaver at the next light. Always. So, after all that we ended up in the same place at the same time. Was it worth it?

The rest of us law-abiding drivers got to the light doing the speed limit or maybe a few miles above. We followed the rules of the road and were respectful to other drivers. But speeding weaving idiot broke the law, put other people in danger, and made himself or herself look like a real punk jerk. And we all ended up at the same light.

What makes a person so impatient that they feel the need to get to that light before anyone else? That they can be so aggressive on the road that they scare other drivers? I’m sure speeding weaver has driven this way enough times to realize that it doesn’t get them to their destination any quicker. But I will admit it is always kind of fun to check out what they look like while waiting at the same red light.

5 Poughkeepsie Bakeries that Take the Cake 5 of Poughkeepsie's Best Bakeries

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?