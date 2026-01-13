Deadly Virus Spreading Throughout New York This Winter

New Yorkers are being warned about a dangerously spreadable virus that is expected to increase in strength throughout the winter.

State officials say fears are growing that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, better known as HPAI or bird flu, could spread more widely across New York in the coming weeks as winter deepens and migration continues.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says bird deaths linked to HPAI typically increase in late fall and peak during the winter months. That pattern is already playing out again this year. Since November, the state has received dozens of reports of sick or dead birds, with confirmed cases popping up in multiple counties.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why is Winter Dangerous For HPAI?

HPAI is mainly carried by waterfowl like ducks, geese, and other waterbirds. As those birds gather in larger numbers during migration and colder weather, the virus has more opportunity to spread.

DEC officials say there is no way to contain the disease in wild birds. Instead, the focus is on monitoring and reporting, especially when there are clusters of dead birds or sightings involving vulnerable species like bald eagles and other raptors.

In New York, the virus has already been detected in Canada geese, snow geese, swans, hawks, crows, and shorebirds. It has also shown up in mammals like foxes, raccoons, skunks, and even bobcats.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Is There a Risk to Humans?

State health officials stress that the risk to humans remains low. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most human cases nationwide have involved close contact with infected domestic birds or livestock. There is no documented human-to-human spread.

While it's rare for humans to pass the avian flu to each other, scientists are fearful that a mutation could occur that would make the virus easily transferable. That's why the DEC is urging people to avoid any contact with sick or dead birds or animals. Even if an animal appears recently deceased, officials say it should not be touched.