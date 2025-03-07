Police on patrol uncovered a very grim discovery early Thursday morning. Officials say they were called to a report of a fire in clothing donation bin in a local parking lot. However, what police found inside the burning bin is what has made this such an unfortunate news story.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police in New York.

Body Found in Clothing Donation Bin in New York State

WHAM10 reports that police discovered a dead body inside a burning clothing donation bin in a parking lot in Glens Falls. The Glens Falls Police Department said that officers out on patrol responded to the bin that was on fire around 2:20 AM Thursday morning.

New York Upstate reports that police say the body that was discovered inside the burning bin had “fire-related injuries.” The bin is owned by the American Clothing Recycling Company, according to WHAM. The parking lot is in the area of the Talk of the Town Pizza Restaurant, according WNYT.

See Also: New Jersey Woman Rescued After Getting Stuck in Donation Bin For Three Days

Police say that the identity of the deceased person has not yet been confirmed. WHAM reports that the cause of death has also yet to be determined by officials.

The Times Union reports that police are investigating two calls that were made around 9:30 PM Wednesday night, near the vicinity of the parking lot. It is not known as of yet if these two calls were somehow related to the burning bin, according to police.

See Also: Hawk Trapped Inside New York State Grocery Store Rescued