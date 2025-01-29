Did anyone know that some hawks apparently like deli food? New York state offcials were called back in early January to reports of a hawk that was trapped inside a grocery store. According to the deputies that made the call, the bird-of-prey had perched itself near the stores's deli area.

New York State Conservation Officers are always on the move.

In 2024, their website reported that Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 122 wildfires covering nearly 6,500 acres, participated in 60 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,155 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests last year.

Hawk Trapped Inside New York State Grocery Store Rescued

SI Live reported that New York State DEC officers were called to a report of a hawk trapped in the deli area of a grocery store in Lowville in Lewis County, New York. The incident happened January 7, though DEC offcials just released the information to the public.

Store managers told both the DEC officers and deputies that the hawk had "flown into the store through the front entrance sliding door and ended up in the deli." SI Live reports that officers found the hawk perched on a shelf in a storage area in the deli. Luckily, offices got the hawk and safely released it just outside of the store.

The New York State DEC reported that the hawk “flew off successfully".