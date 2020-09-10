DC Ranked Among Best in Nation for Technology Use During COVID-19

Dutchess County has been ranked among the best in the nation for its innovative technology used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Digital Counties Survey conducted by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties has ranked Dutchess County as the number two mid-sized county government for its use of technology.

When the pandemic began back in March, Dutchess County had to develop resources to help keep residents informed during the health crisis. The Dutchess County COVID-19 Data Dashboard was developed by the County’s Office of Central and Information Services.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

From rapidly rolling out resources so County employees could safely work from home to developing innovative technology to ensure there was uninterrupted access to essential services and the latest COVID-19 data and information, OCIS played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be the number two ranked mid-size county government in the Digital Counties Survey, recognizing our efforts to use technology to help residents and employees alike feel connected as we all stayed apart to help stop the spread of the virus

Dutchess County made many efforts during this pandemic to keep the residents informed aside from the dashboard. They constantly posted on the social media accounts and held live Facebook Town Hall meetings.

More information can be found on Dutchess County's website.