DC Office for the Aging to Host 12 ‘Drive-Thru’ Senior Picnics
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced the Dutchess County Office for the Aging will continue providing socialization opportunities for local seniors by offering socially distant, drive-through Senior Picnics in a dozen communities over a six-week period, in lieu of the traditional, in-person picnics the OFA has held since 1993.
The picnic will take place starting each Tuesday and Thursday starting July 28, and will run through September 3. The County will welcome seniors from individual communities to a central gathering point to drive up and receive a bag lunch to take home and enjoy.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:
While the pandemic has altered the way Dutchess County Government has delivered many programs and services to residents, our commitment to our seniors is unwavering, and we’ll continue to provide a picnic experience, albeit it slightly different than in years past. Our ‘drive-thru’ Senior Picnics will provide our residents with a nutritious meal, which they’ve received at OFA picnics for decades, while still providing fresh air and socialization as they pass through to pick up their lunch and say, ‘Hello.’ We look forward to welcoming thousands of seniors this summer, and we’ll continue to find ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on residents as we continue restarting Dutchess
More information regarding the scheduling of the drive-thru picnics can be found on Dutchess County's website.
