Dutchess County, NY Announces Dates to Dump Your Hazardous Waste

Have you been spending time cleaning out the closets? The garage and the basement? What have you been doing with everything that you need to get rid of? Some of it like AA batteries you can just place in your regular household trash, but for items that are considered 'hazardous waste' how do you go about tossing those out?

What does Dutchess County, NY consider to be hazardous waste or electronic waste?

Old and used electric home waste. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

There are items that you can bring and items that you can. This is a great time to get rid of the oil based and lead based paints. You can also bring anything that is labeled hazardous, toxic, poisonous or corrosive. Do you have any left over tubs of driveway sealer? This is the place to bring them. Too many propane tanks and you need to get rid of one or two? Yep, this is the place and time to bring them. You can also bring old electronics to this event as well.

When are these hazardous and electronic waste events and where are they?

179224203 vitaga loading...

This event that will be taking place on April 9, May 21 and September 17, 2022. The events will take place at 626 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, from 8 am to Noon.

You can show up any time during the collection day. However, you will need to register and pay in advance. To register, you must be a resident of Dutchess County, and pay $10. Only the first 380 households will be allowed to sign-up for each collection day.

12 Things You Should NEVER Recycle While many people already know that recycling is good for the environment, they may actually be putting the wrong things in their recycling bins. Here are 12 items that most people think are recycled, but are usually just discarded into the trash at the transfer station.

These Places Need to Be Open 24 Hours