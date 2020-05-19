David Arquette Will Return For ‘Scream 5’

It was first described as a reboot, but the new Scream film is sounding more and more like a sequel — which would be the fifth film in the groundbreaking meta horror series. After hearing that Neve Campbell was “having conversations” with the film’s directors, Radio Silence, we’ve now gotten confirmation that another classic Scream cast member will back for Scream 5: David Arquette.

In a statement (via Entertainment Tonight), Arquette said:

I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.

Craven, who directed all four previous Scream films passed away in 2015. Radio Silence have already said in interviews how much the original movies mean to them, and how much they want this new Scream to pay tribute to Craven’s work.

The first Scream, released in 1996, was a huge hit; its clever deconstruction of slasher film tropes sparked a whole movement of meta-horror films. The writer of the first, second, and fourth film, Kevin Williamson is executive producing the new Scream; James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) wrote the current screenplay.

Arquette’s sweetly bumbling deputy Dewey Riley was one of the leads who appeared in all four of Craven’s Scream movies, along with Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. (We haven’t heard anything about her potential involvement yet.) If Arquette’s not only in the film but playing Dewey too, this would have to be a sequel to the other Screams — unless things are about to get even more meta in the world of old Ghostface.