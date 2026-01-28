The Hudson Valley is no stranger to celebrity sightings, but this celeb is no stranger to the area- she LIVES here.

Hollywood superstar Amanda Seyfried stopped by Upstate Films' Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck for an up-close and personal chat alongside multidisciplinary choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall to talk about their new film The Testament of Ann Lee.

According to the Upstate Films website, Seyfried plays Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker movement.

"Followed as the female reincarnation of Christ by her few yet loyal followers, this biopic is a singular movie like none other. With its haunting music, nearly-violent dancing, and constant spiritual bliss, the body is vividly apparent and important in every movement and every scene," the website reads.

The film is in theaters and playing in Rhinebeck from January 28 to February 5.

Hollywood Star and Hudson Valley Farmer

She may have spent the past 30 years in the limelight, but Seyfried prefers the rolling hills of the Catskill Mountains where she owns a farm with her husband and two children.

https://hudsonvalleycountry.com/amanda-seyfried-ulster-county-vogue

The Housemaid star lives on an Ulster County farm, near the luxury resort where she was recently photographed for Vogue Magazine. She first invited Vogue to tour her Catskills home in 2017.