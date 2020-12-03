If you love the holidays and you love the music of guitarist Gary Hoey, don’t you worry that 2020 is going to go by without you getting to hear your favorite guitarist play your favorite holiday tunes. It’s happening, and you can even enjoy it from the comfort and safety of your own home. That's great news, and we can use all the good news we can get right now.

Daryl’s House Club in Pawling is hosting the Gary Hoey Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Live Stream Concert next Friday, Dec. 11 at 8PM. Gary Hoey is an amazing rock and blues guitarist who has found quite a bit of success with his awesome versions of traditional holiday tunes. Nobody can rock the holidays like Gary Hoey. Normally, we’d be able to go to Daryl’s House Club to see the show, but this year is anything but normal. So, Daryl’s house Club is seeing to it that we get our fill of Gary Hoey safely.

While these live stream concerts from Daryl's House are free to watch, you are encouraged to please donate what you can. Your donation will benefit the performing artist while also helping to sustain Daryl's House Club during this hard time and allow them to continue offering livestream shows.

For all the information about the Gary Hoey Ho Ho Ho Hoey Rockin' Holiday Live Stream Concert on Dec. 11, including links to watch the show and to donate, check out the Daryl’s House Club event facebook page. To find out more about Daryl’s House and future live stream shows, visit the website.