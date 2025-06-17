Father's Day weekend was anything but relaxing for the members of a Hudson Valley fire company, as over 72 emergency calls kept them on their toes.

It's unclear why, but this past weekend was an especially dangerous one in Kingston, New York. According to the City of Kingston Fire Department, there were 72 emergency calls from Friday to Sunday. The calls included six requests for backup from neighboring fire departments and paramedic assistance for critically ill patients.

Dangerous Father's Day Weekend in Kingston, New York

The weekend emergencies included a two-alarm fire on Fair Street. The home was enveloped in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning. Kingston firefighters responded to the scene just after 3am. The call was logged as the 27th emergency of an especially busy shift for the first responders.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a multi-story building that had fire shooting out of the roof. Fighting the flames was made even more challenging because the nearest hydrant able to supply the ladder truck was located several blocks away. Hoses were stretched to their limits in order to move the water to the fire.

Kingston, New York Fire Under Investigation

After fighting the blaze for several hours, the flames were eventually knocked down by 7am. Luckily, no injuries to first responders or residents were reported. The Investigation Unit is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Kingston Fire Department's Facebook page was filled with words of praise and thanks for the first responders' professionalism and hard work during an unusually busy weekend.

