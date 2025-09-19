Halloween Decoration Popular in Hudson Valley Could Be Deadly

You'll want to think twice before putting up this popular Halloween decoration.

We’re still over a month away from Halloween, but Hudson Valley homeowners are already decking out their front yards. Pumpkins are piling up on porches, skeletons are climbing their way out of lawns, and giant inflatable bats are beginning to come to lfe.

But before you dive headfirst into the big orange storage bin in your garage, there’s one Halloween decoration staple that you may want to forgo this year. It’s something that seems harmless, but is actually a silent killer.

Think Twice Before Putting Up This Popular Halloween Decoration

A Facebook posting from Badger Run Wildlife Rescue stopped me in my tracks. The animal sanctuary in Klamath Falls, Oregon is urging people to refrain from using fake spiderwebs in their outdoor displays. The post goes on to explain why they are so dangerous.

Every year people innocently string these things all over their yards and homes as they get in the Halloween spirit. They can be death traps for wildlife. Birds, bats, squirrels, insects, etc. can get trapped in them. Some die, others are injured, some get rescued. Please do your part to be a responsible neighbor to your local wildlife and do not use this stuff outdoors.

That stretchy, fake spiderweb material is designed to snag, which is what makes it look so convincingly creepy on your bushes. Unfortunately, the same fibers that cling to branches also ensnare tiny feet, fragile wings, and delicate feathers. Birds, bats, squirrels, and even beneficial insects like moths and butterflies can get tangled and die.

Ditching the Dangerous Halloween Decor

The good news is that you don’t have to sacrifice your Halloween spirit to protect your backyard friends. Wildlife experts suggest keeping fake webs inside, where they won’t pose a threat, and swapping the ones outdoors for decorations that don’t entangle

As much fun as it is to transform your yard into a haunted wonderland, it’s even better knowing you’re keeping the neighborhood wildlife safe. This season, let’s make sure our Halloween isn’t a nightmare for the animals that call our yards home.

