Dangerous Bear Sighting in Busy Mid-Hudson Neighborhood

Dangerous Bear Sighting in Busy Mid-Hudson Neighborhood

Facebook/Kingston Police Department

Local police were busy on Wednesday keeping the public safe from a curious bear.

There have been a large number of bear sightings in busy, populated areas of the Hudson Valley this year. While bears are very common in the Hudson Valley, it's unusual for them to appear in cities and more populated areas.

City of Kingston Police came face to face with a bear who decided to make himself comfortable in a tree yesterday afternoon. The bear was spotted on East Chester Street, causing concern to local residents.

Authorities warn that although the bears do look cute and cuddly, they are extremely dangerous. Bears can quickly become aggressive when confronted and should be left alone. Police say that the bears will eventually return to their woods as long as you don't feed them.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO

Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley News, The Boris and Robyn Show

More From WPDH-WPDA