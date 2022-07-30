Cut the Line & Get Cut, Man Pulls Knife on Another While Pumping Gas in Wappingers

Thankfully over the last month or so gas prices have started to go down a little but unfortunately, tempers are still at an all-time high at the pump.

You probably don't need us to tell you but the world is full of things that stress us out, bills, family, and jobs, all things that can and will make us angry at one time or another. How about how much money we spend to fill our vehicles with gas? Yup, that's a BIG stressor for some, and when someone cuts the line of cars waiting to pump gas, that can lead to a dangerous situation as it did in Wappingers earlier this week.

Here's What Police Say Happened

On Wednesday, July 27th Dutchess County 911 was contacted by someone who reported that a fight had started at the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Route 9 in Wappingers. The fight started around 2 p.m. and involved two people. Allegedly one of them was holding a knife and threatening the other.

Knife Pulled

When New York State Troopers arrived on the scene they found 23-year-old Sydney Heidt still holding a knife according to a press release. Proceeding with caution, troopers then took control of the argument and safely disarmed the suspect of the knife.

Cutting the Line

After investigating the situation police have confirmed that the argument started over a person allegedly cutting the line of cars waiting to pump gas at the popular gas station. Police said that during the altercation Heidt allegedly brandished and menaced the victim with a knife.

NYSP did arrest Height at the scene and charged him with second-degree menacing and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Heidt was issued an appearance ticket and is due in the town of Wappinger Court on August 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

