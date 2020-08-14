Bowling alleys across New York State have been given the green light to reopen from its COVID-19 shutdown with new COVID-19 rules.

On Friday during a conference call, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all New York bowling alleys can reopen on Monday.

Bowling alleys can reopen on Monday with 50 percent occupancy. Each customer and worker must wear a face covering and every other lane must be closed, Cuomo added.

Customers must also stick to their lanes and not mingle with other people at the bowling alley. Food and drinks can only be purchased using wait service at your lane. Each business must also have disinfecting protocols put in place.

Cuomo also said protocols for gyms reopening will be announced on Monday.

He announced museums and cultural institutions can open in New York City starting on August 24.

"25% occupancy. Timed ticketing required. Pre-set staggered entry," Cuomo tweeted about the reopening of museums and cultural institutions.

Cuomo also said of the 85,455 COVID-19 tests reported Thursday, 727 were positive, 0.85 percent. The percent positive rate has been below 1 percent all week, Cuomo noted.

"While other states are seeing trouble (with coronavirus), we are doing very well," He said.

Total hospitalizations fell to 554. There were four COVID fatalities on Thursday.