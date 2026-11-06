A 17-year-old from Saugerties has been arrested and charged with felony criminally negligent homicide in connection with a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a woman and five dogs earlier this year.

According to police, the 17-year-old male was arrested at 10:30 a.m. November 5, following an investigation into the May 28 fire at a home on Route 212 in Saugerties.

Because he is 17, the suspect is being charged as an Adolescent Offender.

Fatal Saugerties Fire

The fire was reported at 3:32 a.m. on May 28 at 638 Route 212 in Saugerties.

638 Route 212 Saugerties/ Google Maps 638 Route 212 Saugerties/ Google Maps

The original reports stated that a caller told Ulster County 911 that the home was on fire and someone might be trapped inside.

Several residents were reportedly able to escape the home before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters conducting a search of the home located a deceased woman. The victim was identified as Li-Anne M. Gableman, 48, formerly of Wallkill. Five dogs also died in the fire.

The severity of the fire caused significant structural damage, complicating the investigation. A Dutchess County Special Operations Team was eventually brought in to help stabilize the structure so investigators could safely continue their work.

At the time of the original report, the cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation by the Saugerties Police Department and the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit.

Teen Released After Arraignment

Police say the investigation ultimately led to the arrest of the 17-year-old on November 5.

He was taken to the Ulster County Youth Part Court for arraignment and then released on his own recognizance.

The Saugerties Police Department said the investigation was conducted with assistance from the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit.

The arrest is connected to the May 28 structure fire, which police say originated on the first floor of the residence and resulted in the death of the 48-year-old woman shortly after 3 a.m.

The case remains pending in Ulster County Youth Part Court.