Simultaneous raids at the Sleepy Hollow Apartments resulted in the arrests of two Monticello men.

Just after 4 am, Tuesday morning police simultaneously entered buildings #14 and 10 breached the doors of two apartments.

In one of the apartments police arrested Robert Bowser, a/k/a “Ratchet”, 35, who reportedly had both powder and crack cocaine.

Robert Bowser/Sullivan Co. Sheriff Robert Bowser/Sullivan Co. Sheriff

In the other apartment police arrested Daishawn Crummell a/k/a “Stacks”, 30, who police said had crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. Crummell reportedly attempted to throw the drugs out of the window when police entered the apartment, but detectives were "positioned outside of the building and immediately recovered the evidence."

Daishawn Crummell/Sulliivan Co. Sheriff Daishawn Crummell/Sulliivan Co. Sheriff

Both Bowser and Crummell were charged with:

Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to sell;

misdemeanor counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia;

and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Crummell was also charged with felony Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Bowser, who has two prior felony convictions was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. Crumwell who had no prior felony convictions was released Robert Bowser was also wanted by the Village of Liberty Police on a Larceny charge.

Sheriff Mike Schiff said that the search warrants and arrests were the result of a two month investigation by the Sheriff’s Gang and Narcotics Intelligence Unit and Monticello Police.

"In order for this operation to be successful and to keep both the law enforcement officers and residents safe, two tactical teams hitting both locations at the exact same time were necessary to capitalize on the element of surprise,” said Sheriff Schiff.

The Sleepy Hollow development has been the scene of drug dealing complaints and several shootings over the past year.

Sheriff Mike Schiff and Chief Dave Lindsay/ Sullivan Co. Sheriff Sheriff Mike Schiff and Chief Dave Lindsay/ Sullivan Co. Sheriff