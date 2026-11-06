If you are driving along and spot what looks like a fluffy white cat, you might want to take a second look.

A remarkably rare, all-white porcupine was recently caught on camera crossing a rainy road in North Pomfret, Vermont, and the footage is getting plenty of attention online.

The Weather Channel shared the video, describing the animal as a rare albino porcupine and noting that albinism occurs in roughly one out of every 10,000 porcupines.

The video was recorded by Britni Fleming, who was driving through North Pomfret with her boyfriend when they spotted the unusual animal.

Fleming told news outlets that she initially thought she was looking at a fluffy white cat. It wasn't until the animal crossed directly in front of her vehicle that she realized it was a porcupine.

And while the internet has been calling the little guy an albino porcupine, there may be a slight scientific plot twist.

Some wildlife experts believe the animal could actually be leucistic, rather than albino, which can cause an animal to lose some or all of its pigmentation, but unlike albinism, the animal's eyes generally retain their normal pigmentation.

Either way, it's an exceptionally unusual sight.

The porcupine apparently wasn't interested in becoming an internet celebrity, though. It simply waddled across the rainy Vermont road and disappeared into the surrounding woods.

And yes, this one was definitely not a cat.